NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,357 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 53 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 144,691. The state's seven-day case average rose Thursday to 2,417, another all-time high.
Thursday is the fifth day in the last week that Oklahoma has reported a single-day case increase of more than 2,000 cases.
Because Wednesday was Veteran's Day, the Health Department did not release an update on statewide hospitalizations. As of last update Tuesday evening, Oklahoma was reporting 1,248 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, a state record.
With 11 additional deaths reported statewide Thursday, the state's death toll rose to 1,481.
Thursday is the first day this week that Norman has not reported a new COVID-19 death.
With 53 new cases Thursday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,144, with 4,379 reported recoveries.
The city has recorded 64 COVID-19-related deaths.
With 133 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,939. The county has recorded 114 COVID-related deaths and 8,433 recoveries.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map will be updated on Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
