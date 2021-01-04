The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,699 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday as Norman recorded 63 new cases.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 9,843, with 8,657 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll stands at 89, with no additional local deaths reported Monday. Norman Regional Health System will release updated local hospitalization numbers on Monday.
The Cleveland County Health Department will start its first vaccination clinic on Tuesday outside of Norman's Sooner Mall. Signups for the clinic are closed for the foreseeable future.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,699 new cases in the state Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 306,771.
The state reported five additional deaths on Monday, placing Oklahoma’s death toll at 2,552.
The state’s seven-day new case average dropped slightly to 3,454 on Monday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers will be updated on Monday evening. The last update from Thursday evening showed 1,910 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 183 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 20,392. The Health Department has reported 17,484 recoveries in the county.
None of the statewide deaths reported Monday occurred in Cleveland County, according to the Health Department. Cleveland County has recorded 166 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 36 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,368. The city has recorded 27 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers are available on the district’s website. The University of Oklahoma and NPS are both currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard, and NPS’ at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.