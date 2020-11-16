NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,729 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 94 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 156,857. The state's seven-day case average reached 2,628, its second-highest level yet.
Gov. Kevin Stitt instituted new guidelines for the state on Monday, requiring all Oklahoma bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. for dine-in, state employees to wear masks in state buildings and restaurants to place tables six feet apart or install dividers. The guidelines take effect Thursday.
As of Friday evening, the state was reporting 1,247 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations. The hospitalization number will be updated with Monday evening's executive order report.
With 10 additional deaths reported statewide Monday, the state's death toll rose to 1,538. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
With 94 new cases Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,536, with 4,557 reported recoveries.
The city has recorded 66 COVID-19-related deaths.
With 175 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 10,636. While the county has generally reported daily new case numbers in the double digits over the last few months, Cleveland County has now experienced nearly a week straight of daily new case numbers in the 100s.
The county has recorded 116 COVID-related deaths and 8,779 recoveries.
Moore reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 2,036. Moore has also recorded 18 deaths. Moore Public Schools' latest report on COVID-19 cases in schools is available on the district's site.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The district will update case and quarantine numbers by school site late Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
