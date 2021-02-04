The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,782 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, including 58 new cases in Norman.
The latest update brings Norman totals to 12,517 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,668 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll stands at 119. The city has not reported any additional deaths this week.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were down during the most recent data collection period.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,782 new cases statewide Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 397,065.
The state reported 27 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 3,681. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly Thursday to 2,233, up from 2,167 Wednesday.
Wednesday evening’s executive order report showed 1,008 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, down from Tuesday's 1,048 statewide hospitalizations.
The latest numbers show a continued downward trend in the state’s hospitalizations, which hit their peak in early January.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 143 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,746.
The health department has reported 24,628 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded no new deaths Thursday, leaving the Cleveland County death toll at 231.
Moore reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,729. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.