After a slight dip in new case numbers following Thanksgiving, Oklahoma appeared to be back to its regular case reporting Wednesday as the Department of Health reported more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases and a massive number of deaths statewide.
With 2,859 new cases reported Wednesday, the state's cumulative COVID-19 topped 200,000, landing at 202,341. The newest report drops the state’s seven-day average to 2,571, marking the fifth day in a row that the average has gone down.
The state reported 54 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll to 1,812. An email from the Health Department Wednesday clarified that 37 of those deaths have occurred since Nov. 26.
The rest of Wednesday's deaths happened anywhere between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, according to the Health Department. It is unclear why the department is just now reporting deaths that occurred in late October.
Updated hospitalization numbers from Tuesday evening show another record of 1,782 suspected and confirmed COVID hospitalizations statewide. 475 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU. The state does not provide city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Norman reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 6,839. None of Wednesday's 54 deaths occurred in Norman, leaving the city’s death toll at 71.
The state has reported 5,834 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 155 new COVID cases Wednesday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 13,287. One of Wednesday's statewide deaths occurred in Cleveland County, bringing the county death toll to 129. The county has reported 11,283 recoveries.
Moore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,745. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,236 recoveries.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
