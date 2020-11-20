NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,921 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 73 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 167,261. The state's seven-day case average reached 2,843, its highest level yet.
The state continues to experience significant COVID-19 spread — in the last week alone, Oklahoma has reported just shy of 20,000 new cases. Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said Friday that about 15% of tests conducted statewide are positive right now.
“We’re not bending the curve yet— the number of cases is still going up,” Bratzler said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt instituted new guidelines for the state on Monday that went into effect this week, requiring all Oklahoma bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. for dine-in, state employees to wear masks in state buildings and restaurants to place tables six feet apart or install dividers.
Bratzler said Friday that with the spread the state is seeing, the state's new restrictions are "too little, too late right now." Any impact from Stitt's guidelines likely will not be felt for a few weeks, he said.
"Many of the health workers that I talk to, and experts around the country, feel that we've crossed this point where, inevitably, we're going to see a very substantial increase in the number of people in the hospital," Bratzler said.
As of Thursday evening, the state was reporting 1,428 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, Oklahoma's second-highest hospitalization level ever.
With 15 additional deaths reported statewide Friday, the state's death toll rose to 1,603. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore. Oklahoma has reported 110 deaths in the last week.
With 73 new cases Friday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,762, with 4,845 reported recoveries.
The city has recorded 68 COVID-19-related deaths.
With 166 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 10,636. The county has recorded 118 COVID-related deaths and 9,325 recoveries.
Moore reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 2,163. Moore has also recorded 18 deaths.
Cleveland County is still at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map, which showed Friday that the county recorded an average of 53 new cases per 100,000 people over the week of Nov. 13-19.
The county is at an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS will keep schools open to in-person instruction unless the county reaches a Red Level, which requires triggers beyond just new case numbers.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.