The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Thursday as the state recorded nearly 3,000 new cases.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,163, with 7,205 recoveries. The city has reported 78 COVID-related deaths.
The Cleveland County Health Department received doses of the vaccine Wednesday, and immunizations will be given to Norman Regional Health System staff Thursday, according to the department.
The state’s vaccine distribution plan dictates that frontline healthcare workers, EMT staff and public health workers, along with staff and residents of longterm care facilities, receive the first round of immunizations. The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site at oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,975 new cases in the state Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 248,204. More than 22,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
Thursday's new case number bumped the state’s seven-day new case average up to 3,250, its highest level since late November.
Wednesday's executive order report showed 1,699 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from the 1,717 hospitalizations reported Tuesday evening.
The state reported 16 additional deaths Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,144. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
With 276 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 16,260.
The Health Department has reported 141 deaths and 14,149 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 56 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,534. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
