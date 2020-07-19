NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Sunday update showed 209 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and three in Norman.
Oklahoma has now recorded 25,265 total COVID-19 cases and 19,466 total recoveries.
While the Health Department's weekend reporting generally lags in comparison to the rest of the week, Sunday's new case numbers are the lowest in two weeks. Reporting usually picks up again on Tuesdays, which can bring some of the state's highest new case numbers each week.
As of the latest update Friday evening, Oklahoma had 547 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. The state will not issue its next hospitalization update until Monday evening.
The ongoing COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. State experts and hospital representatives have warned that the state is beginning to experience a strain on its hospital and ICU capacities.
The Health Department reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, leaving the state death toll at 451.
The department reported three new cases in Norman Sunday, raising the city's cumulative case total to 858.
The Health Department has reported 681 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Sunday's update showed eight new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,678 total COVID-19 cases and 1,307 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The Health Department has reported 138 total COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. The newest cases this month have all come from Brookhaven Extensive Care and the Norman branch of the Oklahoma Veterans Center.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.