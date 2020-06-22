NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Monday update showed 218 new COVID-19 cases in the state and four in Norman.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 10,733. Monday's new cases come after six days of record-high new case numbers.
The Health Department also reported 7,648 total recoveries Monday. Current hospitalization numbers will not be available until the state releases its first executive order report of the week Monday evening.
Health officials say the recent case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Experts caution that Oklahomans should continue to wear protective masks and social distance, and that anyone who has recently attended a large gathering should seek testing.
The Health Department reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, leaving the state's death count at 369.
The Health Department also reported four new cases in Norman Monday, bringing the city case total to 332. The department has reported 236 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
According to the Health Department, seven of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 684 total COVID-19 cases, 508 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Monday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
As of Friday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. New nursing home numbers will be available Monday evening.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
