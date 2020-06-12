NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the state's largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases yet on Friday, showing 222 new cases in Oklahoma.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 7,848 Friday. Before Friday, the highest single-day jump in cases reported in Oklahoma was 169 new cases reported on May 22.
The Health Department also reported 6,391 recoveries and 154 current hospitalizations. According to the latest executive order report, Oklahoma has processed 248,091 COVID-19 tests with 238,366 negative results.
According to the Health Department, six of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 539 total COVID-19 cases, 466 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Friday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
The state reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 359. The deaths, reported in Muskogee and Comanche counties, happened between June 1 and 10.
None of the COVID-19 cases reported Friday appeared in Norman, where the case total still stands at 253. The Health Department has reported 222 recoveries in Norman.
The city death toll stands at 23.
Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Thursday's executive order report shows that 192 of the state's then-357 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
