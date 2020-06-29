NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Norman as the state's total rose by 228 cases Monday.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total stands at 13,172. The state has reported 9,587 recoveries.
Health officials say Oklahoma's recent COVID-19 spike is due to higher overall positive test rates and more community spread, not an increase in testing. The state's COVID-19 reporting generally lags on Mondays and picks up again on Tuesdays.
The Health Department reported no new deaths Monday, leaving the state's COVID-related death toll at 385.
The state's latest executive order report Friday showed 329 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. Monday evening's executive order report will provide a hospitalization update.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Lance Frye are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Locally, Norman city leaders will hear a COVID-19 update at Tuesday night's virtual city council special session, set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Health Department's Monday update shows that 13 of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 431. The department has reported 293 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
While Norman officials are still seeking community feedback via an online survey, Mayor Breea Clark told the Transcript that a city ordinance mandating masks in public spaces is an option for Norman.
The Monday update shows that 21 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county has now reported 873 total COVID-19 cases, 613 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40. The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Friday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Friday's report shows that 201 of the state's then-377 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
New nursing home numbers will be available in Monday evening's executive order report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
