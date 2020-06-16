NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another sharp uptick in new COVID cases Tuesday as the state total jumped by 228 new cases and Norman reported seven new cases.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 8,645 Tuesday.
Tuesday's report represents the largest single-day jump in cases the state has seen yet. The state's seven-day case average, which shows trends in COVID-19 cases by averaging new cases reported across seven days, reached another record high Tuesday.
The Health Department also reported 6,765 total recoveries on Tuesday. The department has also reported 172 current hospitalizations.
Dale Bratzler, an infectious diseases expert and OU's chief COVID officer, has said publicly that the recent spike in new cases is not due to increased testing, but is tied to more community spread of the virus. Bratzler will speak further on the recent COVID spike during a 1:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, all of which occurred between June 7 and 14. The deaths were in Tulsa, Grady and Washington counties; the state's COVID-related death total is at 363.
According to the Health Department, 12 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 564 total COVID-19 cases, 487 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Tuesday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
The Health Department reported seven new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city case total to 266. While the new case number in Norman may not seem high, the city has not reported this many new cases in one day since April 23.
The Health Department has reported 230 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
While Tuesday's nursing home numbers have not been released yet, Monday evening's numbers showed no new cases in Norman nursing homes. Norman facilities have not reported a new case since early June, meaning most of the new cases reported in Norman in the last two weeks have been outside of longterm care facilities.
As of the state's latest executive order report Monday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Monday's executive order report shows that 194 of the state's then-359 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
