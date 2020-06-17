NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record-breaking jump in new COVID cases Wednesday as the state's case total rose by 259 and Norman reported four new cases.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 8,904 cases Wednesday.
Wednesday's report represents the state's largest single-day jump in cases to date. The state's seven-day case average, which shows trends in COVID-19 cases by averaging new cases reported across seven days, reached another record high Wednesday.
The Health Department also reported 6,898 total recoveries and 181 current hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Dale Bratzler, an infectious diseases expert and OU's chief COVID officer, said Tuesday that the recent spike in new cases is not due to increased testing, since the state reached its testing peak in mid-May.
The jump in daily case numbers over the last week is due to an overall increase in positive tests and community spread, said Bratzler, who cautioned that Oklahomans should still be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Oklahoma County on Wednesday. The state's COVID-related death total is at 364.
According to the Health Department, 12 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 576 total COVID-19 cases, 491 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Wednesday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
The Health Department reported four new cases in Norman Wednesday, bringing the city case total to 270. The department has reported 230 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The state's latest executive order report from Tuesday evening showed no new cases in Norman nursing homes. Norman facilities have not reported a new case since early June, meaning almost all of the cases reported in Norman in the last two weeks have been outside of longterm care facilities.
As of Tuesday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Tuesday's report shows that 196 of the state's then-363 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
