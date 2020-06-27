NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Norman as the state's total rose by 299 cases Saturday.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total stands at 12,642. The state has reported 9,155 recoveries.
In the last two weeks, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,000 new COVID cases in a spike officials say is tied to increased community spread, not higher testing rates.
The state's latest epidemiology report shows that from June 19-25, Oklahoma experienced a 50% increase in new confirmed cases over the previous week. Recoveries were up 77% over the previous week, and hospitalizations also rose 68.1%.
The report also showed that COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma are impacting younger Oklahomans, as Oklahomans 50 and older accounted for just 36% of new cases from June 19-25.
The Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, two of which happened in the last 24 hours (it is unclear when the other five occurred). Oklahoma's COVID-related death toll stands at 384.
None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman, where the state has not reported a death since June 9.
Friday evening's executive order report showed 329 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, up from 211 hospitalizations one week earlier.
The Health Department's Saturday update shows that seven of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 392. The department has reported 269 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
City leaders will hear an update on COVID-19 at Tuesday night's virtual city council special session, set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
According to the Health Department, 15 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 795 total COVID-19 cases, 570 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
A Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson said this week that the department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Friday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Local nursing homes have not reported a change in case numbers or deaths since the beginning of June.
Friday's report shows that 201 of the state's then-377 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.