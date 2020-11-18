NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,017 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 52 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 161,425. On Wednesday, the state's seven-day case average reached 2,727, its highest level yet.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's guidelines requiring all Oklahoma bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. for dine-in go into effect Thursday. As of Tuesday, state employees are required to wear masks in state buildings.
Statewide hospitalizations hit another new high on Tuesday evening, with 1,434 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
With 26 additional deaths reported statewide Wednesday, the state's death toll rose to 1,570. While the state does not report exactly when deaths occur, 100 of Oklahoma's total deaths have been reported in the last week.
None of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
With 52 new cases Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,618, with 4,686 reported recoveries.
The city has recorded 67 COVID-19-related deaths.
With 121 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 10,830.
The county has recorded 117 COVID-related deaths and 9,009 recoveries.
Moore reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 2,090. Moore has also recorded 18 deaths. Moore Public Schools' latest report on COVID-19 cases in schools is available on the district's site.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
