The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Wednesday as the state recorded more than 3,000 new cases and 42 additional deaths.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,069, with 7,132 recoveries. Wednesday’s COVID report was released hours behind schedule due to “technical difficulties,” the Health Department said.
The Cleveland County Health Department received doses of the vaccine Wednesday, and immunizations will be given to Norman Regional Health System staff as soon as Thursday, according to the department.
The state’s vaccine distribution plan dictates that frontline healthcare workers, EMT staff and public health workers, along with staff and residents of longterm care facilities, receive the first round of immunizations. The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,238 new cases in the state Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 245,229.
More than 22,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week. About 19% of Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have been reported in the month of December alone.
Wednesday’s new case number bumped the state’s seven-day new case average up to 3,176, its highest level since late November.
Tuesday’s executive order report showed 1,717 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from the 1,741 hospitalizations reported Monday evening.
The state reported 42 additional deaths Wednesday, one of its highest single-day death reports ever (though the state does not specify when exactly deaths occurred). The new report brings Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,128. Three of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
With 152 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 15,984.
The county reported three additional deaths on Wednesday — one of which was in Moore and none of which occurred in Norman — bringing the county death toll to 141. The Health Department has reported 13,952 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 44 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,478. The additional death in the city brings Moore’s death toll to 23.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
