The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,305 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday — including 90 new cases in Norman — as hospitalizations hit an all-time high and Oklahoma recorded dozens of additional deaths.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 9,994, with 8,817 recoveries. Norman has recorded 90 COVID-related deaths.
The Cleveland County Health Department began its first vaccination clinic on Tuesday at Norman’s Sooner Mall. While signups for the clinic are closed for the foreseeable future, the state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and receive a notification when they are eligible.
The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,305 new cases in the state Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 311,573.
The state reported 62 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,633. Wednesday's update represents the most COVID-19-related deaths Oklahoma has ever reported in a single day, though the state did not clarify exactly when the deaths occurred. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
Wednesday's new case number brought the state’s seven-day new case average up to 3,506.
Statewide hospitalization numbers released Tuesday evening showed a record-breaking 1,994 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is up from the 1,909 hospitalizations the state reported Monday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 174 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 20,692. The Health Department has reported 17,927 recoveries in the county.
Cleveland County has recorded 168 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 33 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,431. Moore has recorded 27 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS' case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.