NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 3,406 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday with 82 of those being in Norman.
The new cases reported across the state bring the cumulative number of cases to 174,330. The 7-day average dropped slightly to 2,886 — the second highest ever — after rising for four days straight.
There were also 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported across the state on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,634.
The City of Norman reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,993. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Norman, the city’s death toll remains at 68.
There have been 5,025 recoveries reported in Norman.
Cleveland County saw its total COVID-19 cases rise to 11,577 on Sunday after it reported 159 new COVID-19 cases. The county reported no new COVID-19 related deaths, the death toll remains at 119.
The city of Moore reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing its total case count to 2,281. There were no new deaths reported in Moore, the city’s death toll stays at 18.
Moore has reported 1,817 COVID-19 recoveries.
According to Friday evening’s Executive Order report there are 1,505 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest ever reported; of that number, 450 were in the ICU, once again setting a new record.
Cleveland County is still at an Orange Level on the State Health Department’s risk assessment map, which showed Friday that the county recorded an average of 53 new cases per 100,000 people over the week of Nov. 13-19.
The county is at an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. NPS will keep schools open to in-person instruction unless the county reaches a Red Level, which requires triggers beyond just new case numbers.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Care Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
