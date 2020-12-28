The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Monday as the city recorded an additional COVID-related death.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 9,097, with 8,008 recoveries.
The latest death places Norman's death toll at 83. The city has recorded two additional deaths in the last week (though the state does not report the exact date when deaths occur).
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,448 new cases in the state Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 282,587.
Just over 83,000 — or about 29% — of Oklahoma's 282,587 total cases have been reported in the month of December alone.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose to 2,736 after falling dramatically on Sunday. The average will be impacted by artificially low post-holiday case reports (on Sunday, for example, the Health Department reported only 173 new cases statewide).
Statewide hospitalization numbers should be released Monday evening.
The state reported 13 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,383.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 222 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 18,586. The Health Department has reported 15,902 recoveries in the county.
The additional death in Norman brings the county death toll to 151. Cleveland County has recorded seven additional deaths in the last week.
Moore reported 44 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,018. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths and 3,465 recoveries.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers are available on the district’s website. The University of Oklahoma and NPS are both currently on winter break.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
