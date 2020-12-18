The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 150 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Friday as the state recorded more than 3,500 new cases.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,313, with 7,290 recoveries.
The city has reported 78 COVID-related deaths. Friday's new case total is the fifth highest ever reported in Norman.
Staff at both Griffin Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Health System received vaccinations this week after doses arrived in Cleveland County.
Oklahoma's frontline healthcare workers, EMT staff and public health workers, along with staff and residents of longterm care facilities, will receive the first round of immunizations. The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site at oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
State experts said Friday that once available, the vaccine should be taken even by Oklahomans who have already had COVID-19. Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said that those have contracted COVID should wait 90 days from their positive test results to get the vaccine.
"The vaccine's immunity is considered more robust than natural immunity," said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, an infectious disease physician in Stillwell.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,556 new cases in the state Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 251,760. More than 22,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state’s seven-day new case average dropped slightly to 3,201 on Friday.
Thursday's executive order report showed 1,733 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up from the 1,699 hospitalizations reported Wednesday evening.
The state reported 17 additional deaths Friday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,161. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 319 new cases Friday, the third-highest single-day new case number the county has seen yet. The count's cumulative case is at 16,579.
The Health Department has reported 141 deaths and 14,336 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 60 new cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,594. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map shows a daily average of 70.3 new cases in Cleveland County during the week of Dec. 11-17.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.