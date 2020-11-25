NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 77 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 184,342. Wednesday's new case number is the third-highest the state has ever reported.
On Wednesday, the state's seven-day case average reached 3,273, its highest level yet. The seven-day average has skyrocketed in the last three weeks, increasing from around 1,000 to over 3,000 since the beginning of the month.
The Health Department will not be releasing new COVID-19 data on Thursday in recognition of Thanksgiving. Reporting will pick back up on Friday morning, when the state will also report numbers that normally would have been reported on Thursday.
Statewide hospitalizations hit another new high on Tuesday evening, with 1,604 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
With 16 additional deaths reported statewide Wednesday, the state's death toll rose to 1,680. While the state does not report exactly when deaths occur, 110 of Oklahoma's total deaths have been reported in the last week.
None of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
With 77 new cases Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 6,300, with 5,249 reported recoveries.
The city has recorded 70 COVID-19-related deaths, three of them reported in the last week.
With 168 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 12,180. The county has reported 1,350 of its total cases in the last week.
The county has also recorded 124 COVID-related deaths and 10,150 recoveries.
Moore reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 2,429. Moore has also recorded 19 deaths. Moore Public Schools' latest report on COVID-19 cases in schools is available on the district's site.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.