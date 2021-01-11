The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday — including 106 in Norman — after a weekend of soaring new case numbers.
Norman has now reported 10,674 COVID-19 cases, 9,199 recoveries and 92 COVID-related deaths. Norman's seven-day new case average is currently at about 118.
Norman Regional Health System will release updated hospitalization numbers to The Transcript Monday.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,885 new cases in the state Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 335,247. The state has reported 39,192 new cases in the new year alone.
The state saw a record new case report on Sunday, when Oklahoma recorded 6,487 new COVID-19 cases. In a statement, the health department clarified that the massive new number is tied to a number of factors.
"This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays," State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said in a statement. "While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well ... I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine."
The state reported 14 additional deaths on Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,775. Two of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose Monday to an all-time high of 4,068.
Statewide hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening. The state's last executive order report from Friday night showed 1,926 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 263 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 22,325. The health department has reported 19,025 recoveries in the county.
The two latest Cleveland County deaths — which did not occur in Norman or Moore — bring the county's death toll to 173.
Moore reported 74 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,836. Moore has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths.
Friday's update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
