The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Friday as the state surpassed 2,000 total COVID-19-related deaths.
The newest report brings Norman’s cumulative case total to 7,716, with 6,686 recoveries.
The city has recorded 77 COVID-19-related deaths, 13 of them reported in the last month alone.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,900 new cases in the state Friday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 229,353. More than 20,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state’s seven-day case average dipped slightly on Friday to 2,925 from 3,057 on Thursday.
Thursday night’s executive order report showed a slight rise in hospitalizations since Wednesday evening. As of Thursday, Oklahoma had 1,730 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, up from 1,709 hospitalizations Wednesday.
Oklahoma topped 2,000 statewide deaths on Friday. With 27 additional deaths Friday, Oklahoma’s death toll is at 2,007.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Friday, cumulative case total reached 15,112. The county has reported about 1,300 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The county has recorded 135 deaths and 12,935 recoveries.
Moore reported 65 new cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,229. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
Friday's update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The update shows that Cleveland County recorded an average of 74 new cases per day during the week of Dec. 4-10.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
