The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,906 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday as Norman recorded 141 new cases.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 9,341, with 8,341 recoveries.
After reporting six additional Norman deaths between Sunday and Wednesday of this week, the state Health Department reported no additional deaths in Norman on Thursday (while those six deaths were reported this week, the Health Department did not clarify when they actually occurred). Norman's COVID-related death toll stands at 88.
Norman Regional Health System this week began releasing its hospitalization numbers to The Transcript, showing that Norman has seen a steady increase in COVID hospitalizations since November. The Transcript will report on these numbers each week as updated tallies are shared.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,906 new cases in the state Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 290,936.
Just over 91,000 — or about 31% — of Oklahoma’s 290,936 total cases were reported in the month of December alone. Oklahoma will not report COVID data on New Year's Day, as the state typically does not share new reports on holidays.
The state reported 36 additional deaths on Thursday, jumping Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,489.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose to 2,626 on Thursday. The average will likely continue to be impacted by artificially low post-holiday case reports.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Wednesday evening showed that hospitalizations were up slightly from Tuesday's number. Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 1,924 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 1,916 on Tuesday.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 333 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 19,231. The Health Department has reported 16,702 recoveries in the county.
None of the 36 statewide deaths reported Thursday happened in Cleveland County, according to the Health Department. Cleveland County has recorded 163 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 78 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,168. The city has recorded 27 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers are available on the district’s website. The University of Oklahoma and NPS are both currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard, and NPS’ at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
