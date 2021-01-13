The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in Norman as the state saw nearly 4,000 new cases Wednesday.
Norman has now reported 10,823 COVID-19 cases and 9,506 recoveries. The city has recorded 93 COVID-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at just over 118.
Norman Regional Health System's latest updated hospitalization numbers show increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,907 new cases in the state Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 341,324. The state has reported more than 45,000 new cases in the new year alone.
The state reported 44 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,848. The state’s seven-day new case average rose Wednesday to another all-time high of 4,255.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Tuesday evening show 1,856 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from the 1,902 hospitalizations reported Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 191 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 22,709. The health department has reported 19,747 recoveries in the county.
With one additional death reported Wednesday, the county has now recorded 178 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 32 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,923. Moore's death count stands at 31.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
