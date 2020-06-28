NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new record-high increase in COVID-19 cases in Norman as the state's total rose by 302 cases Sunday.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total stands at 12,944. The state has reported 9,397 recoveries.
In the last two weeks, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,000 new COVID cases in a spike officials say is tied to increased community spread, not higher testing rates.
The Health Department reported one additional COVID-19-related death Sunday, bring the state's COVID-related death toll to 385. The death did not occur in Cleveland County or Norman, where the state has not reported a death since June 9.
The state's latest executive order report Friday showed 329 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, up from 211 hospitalizations one week earlier.
The Health Department's Sunday update shows that 26 of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 418. The department has reported 288 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Sunday's Norman numbers are the highest reported single-day case increase in the city to date. City leaders will hear an update on COVID-19 at Tuesday night's virtual city council special session, set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Sunday update shows that 57 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 852 total COVID-19 cases, 599 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40. Sunday's new case total is by far the largest single-day jump in cases in the county — the previous record was 37 new cases.
According to a Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson, the department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Friday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Friday's report shows that 201 of the state's then-377 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
