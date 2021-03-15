The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just over 300 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
For the third time in the last month, Norman’s cumulative case total actually declined on Monday. On Sunday, the city had reported a total of 13,457 COVID-19 cases; by Monday, that number was down two to 13,455.
Before the last month, it wasn't unprecedented to see the local cumulative case number decrease over a one-day period — last summer, a State Department of Health spokesperson said the state's data is “preliminary and subject to change.”
However, this is the most times the number has been adjusted in a one-month period. The Transcript has reached out to the State Health Department for clarification.
Norman’s death toll stands at 144, as of March 9. The state will update local death numbers each Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 14 cases. Local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems will be updated Monday afternoon.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 310 new cases statewide on Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 432,793.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average up just slightly to 518 from 498 on Sunday.
Monday's updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,555 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from the 7,486 cumulative deaths the CDC last reported Friday.
The State Department of Health has recorded 4,701 deaths. The state’s numbers differ from the CDC’s because the CDC data is based on death certificates, while the state data is updated after deaths are investigated. Oklahoma will update its own death counts, including local numbers, on Tuesday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported just 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 29,247.
The health department has reported 27,987 recoveries and 282 deaths in the county.
Moore reported just 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,251. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
The most recent update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 14.9 new cases per day in the county during the week of March 5-11. That average is up slightly from 12.1 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.