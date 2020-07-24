NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 314 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 38 new cases in Norman on Thursday.
This is the lowest single-day number since July 5 not including the reporting issues earlier this week.
Thursday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 29,116. The Health Department has also reported 23,277 recoveries.
The Health Department stated that the backlog of 820 COVID-19 cases addressed on Tuesday has now been resolved.
The state's newest hospitalization update from Thursday evening showed 628 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, up 21 from the day before.
The Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 484. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman, and two were identified in the last 24 hours.
The department reported 38 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,013.
The Health Department has reported 804 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state reported 71 new cases in Cleveland County Thursday. The county has now recorded 1,958 total COVID-19 cases and 1,568 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
