NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Saturday update showed 331 new COVID-19 cases, nine of them in Norman.
Oklahoma surpassed 10,000 total cases Saturday with 10,037 cumulative COVID-19 cases. Saturday's new case total is the state's third-highest single-day jump in cases to date.
While Oklahoma's daily hospitalization number has also risen in the last week, Friday's executive order report showed a decrease in hospitalizations for the first time in a week. Friday's report showed 197 confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.
The Health Department reported 7,414 total recoveries Saturday. In the last three days, Oklahoma has reported more than 1,000 new COVID cases.
The week's record case totals came as President Donald Trump visits the state for a Saturday rally in Tulsa. State officials cautioned rally participants to take precautions and get tested, but did not otherwise move to restrict the large indoor gathering.
Health officials said this week that the case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Friday's weekly report from the state epidemiologist showed a 140% increase in new cases during the week of June 12-18 over the week before.
"The threat of COVID still exists and we anticipate it to grow," the report reads. "It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, even for individuals without symptoms."
The Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death Saturday, bringing the state's COVID-related death total to 368.
According to the Health Department, 20 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County.
The county now has 640 total COVID-19 cases, 503 of them recovered. In the last week, Cleveland County has reported 96 new cases.
The county reported no new deaths Saturday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
The Health Department also reported nine new cases in Norman Saturday, bringing the city case total to 306. The department has reported 234 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Mayor Breea Clark said in a tweet this week that Norman is still meeting three of its criteria for reopening, but now no longer meets the requirement that the city show a downward trajectory in its three-day rolling new case average.
Travis King, Norman's fire chief and emergency manager, told The Transcript Friday that the new cases in Norman appear to be largely due to community spread among young residents.
King said that while city case numbers have spiked over the last week, Norman's hospital capacity is still strong, and the city is not seeing a strain on the local healthcare system right now. The city also has adequate personal protective equipment stocks and contact tracing abilities, said King, who noted that city officials are in consistent communication about Norman data.
The state's latest executive order report from Friday evening showed no new cases in Norman nursing homes. Norman facilities have not reported a new case since early June, meaning almost all of the cases reported in Norman in the last two weeks have been outside of longterm care facilities.
As of Friday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Friday's report shows that 199 of the state's then-367 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
