NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 355 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday as Norman's case total rose by eight.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total stands at 14,112. The state has reported 10,605 recoveries.
The state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in the last two weeks alone. Health officials say Oklahoma's recent COVID-19 spike is due to an increase in positive test rates and more community spread, not an increase in testing.
While the state and the City of Norman have not implemented any mask policies as of this week, state experts recommend continuing to wear masks in public and practice social distancing. Masks are especially important given the potential for asymptomatic spread, said Jabraan Pasha, MD, a faculty member and assistant professor with OU Tulsa's internal medicine department.
"Wearing the mask really isn't about you...it's about the possibility that I could be an asymptomatic carrier and I could transmit to strangers, or family members or coworkers," Pasha said during a roundtable discussion with OU medical experts Tuesday. "It is profoundly important that people really grasp the significance of what universal masking can do."
Along with the spike in cases, the state has also seen a steady increase in COVID-related hospitalizations. The latest executive order report from Tuesday evening showed 374 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, up from 268 hospitalizations at the same time a week earlier.
"I think, going forward, we're going to see more deaths in Oklahoma because we have some very, very sick people that are now hospitalized with this disease," said Dale Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer and an infectious diseases expert with OU Medicine, during Tuesday's roundtable.
The Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's COVID-related death toll to 389.
The Health Department's Wednesday update shows that eight of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 445. The department has reported 327 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The Norman City Council heard a discussion on a possible mandatory mask policy at Tuesday night's meeting, during which Mayor Breea Clark directed staff to draft an ordinance for the July 7 council meeting.
Wednesday's update shows that 25 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county has now reported 911 total COVID-19 cases, 685 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40. The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed no shift in local nursing home numbers since Monday. Norman nursing homes have reported 128 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Tuesday's report shows that 203 of the state's then-387 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.