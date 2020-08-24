NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including seven new cases in Norman.
Monday's update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 53,522. The new case number reflects the general pattern on Mondays, when state case reporting typically lags.
The state's seven-day new case average is down slightly Monday, but up over the same time last week.
The state's positive test rate ticked up to 7.4% at the end of last week. The updated positive testing rate, along with new hospitalization and nursing home numbers, will be available in Monday evening's executive order report.
Oklahoma also reported four additional deaths Monday, leaving the state's death toll at 730. None of the newest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
Norman reported seven new cases Monday, bringing the city's case total to 1,712. The Department of Health has reported 1,498 recoveries and 34 total deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 21 new cases Monday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,543. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,049 recoveries in the county.
The county is currently in the yellow alert zone on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. The University of Oklahoma officially began classes, many of them in person, on Monday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
