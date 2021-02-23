NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 359 new cases in the state Tuesday, including 20 in Norman, continuing the low case numbers the state has seen since last week's winter storms.
The latest update brought Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,172. The city has recorded 12,572 recoveries and 132 total COVID-19-related deaths.
It's unclear to what degree last week's inclement weather and depressed testing numbers are still contributing to the low new case numbers the state has recorded several days in the last week.
Norman Regional Hospital Systems' latest data update Monday showed a continued downward trend in local COVID hospitalization numbers, which have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.
IMMY Labs, OU Health Services and the Cleveland County Health Department vaccinated 9,841 people at a mega-clinic in Norman Monday. Vaccinations opened this week to teachers and school staff, along with Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 359 new cases statewide on Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 420,212.
The state reported 24 additional deaths Tuesday, none of which occurred in Cleveland County. The state death toll is at 4,227.
The state’s seven-day new case average dropped to 776 on Tuesday from Monday's 797. The state's Monday executive order report showed 602 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, continuing the steady descent of Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,441.
The health department has reported 27,059 recoveries and 257 COVID-related deaths in the county.
Moore reported just one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,083. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
