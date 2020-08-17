NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 369 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including eight new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 48,711, with 40,531 reported recoveries.
Oklahoma's seven-day new case average has been trending down over the last week. Monday's new case number is the state's lowest in several weeks, but is not unusual considering the lag in case reporting that the state usually sees after a weekend.
The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the statewide death total to 665. One of the latest deaths — a man 65 or older — occurred in Cleveland County, but did not appear in Norman or Moore's numbers Monday.
The state will provide an update on hospitalizations and nursing homes in its Monday evening executive order, the first since Friday.
With eight new cases Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 1,559. The state has recorded 1,393 recoveries in Norman.
The city's death toll stands at 31.
The state reported 23 new cases in Cleveland County, bringing the county case total to 3,215. The Health Department has reported 2,813 recoveries and 58 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
