NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 377 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including four new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 38,602, with 31,165 reported recoveries.
After a week of multiple record-high new case reports, both Sunday and Monday's state numbers are abnormally low. As state reporting sometimes lags on Sundays and Mondays, Monday evening's executive order report and Tuesday morning's case numbers should bring more context to the situation.
The Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death Monday, bringing the statewide death total to 551. The latest death was in Pottawatomie County.
The state reported 22 new cases in Cleveland County Monday, bringing the county case total to 2,725. The Health Department has reported 2,151 recoveries and 49 deaths in Cleveland County.
With four new cases Monday, Norman's cumulative case total stands at 1,355. The state has recorded 1,104 recoveries and 29 deaths in Norman.
The state's update on hospitalization and nursing home numbers will come with Monday evening's executive order report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
