NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Friday as the state's total rose by another 395 cases.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 12,343.
In the last two weeks alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,000 new COVID cases in a spike officials say is tied to increased community spread, not higher testing rates.
The state's seven-day case average, which totals and averages new case numbers over seven-day periods to show trends in cases, was at a new high again Friday.
The Health Department reported 8,817 total recoveries and two additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The state's death count is at 377; Cleveland County and Norman have not reported a death since June 9.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed 308 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, up from 277 hospitalizations Wednesday.
The Health Department's Friday update shows that 10 of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 385. The department has reported 261 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Thursday that she believes OU's new mandatory masking policy is a "very reasonable" step for the university, but is seeking public input on options for moving Norman forward.
“I think everything’s on the table for discussion, whatever we end up moving forward but I want to make sure it’s right for Norman. I had a meeting today with the business community," Clark said. "It’s not going to work if businesses won’t support it (indoor mask policy). We have a survey out right now to gauge the community. If 100% of Norman says they’re not going to wear masks, I don’t think it would be helpful to create such a policy. So, we’re trying to get data points and move forward in not only an effective and safe way, but one that people will embrace.”
According to the Health Department, 17 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 780 total COVID-19 cases, 554 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
A Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson said this week that the department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events that are most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Thursday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Local nursing homes have not reported a change in case numbers or deaths since the beginning of June.
Thursday's report shows that 201 of the state's then-375 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Transcript Staff Writer Mindy Wood contributed to this report.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
