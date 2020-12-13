The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Sunday as the statewide case load grew by more than 4,000 new cases.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 7,919, with 6,827 recoveries.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 4,332 new cases in the state Sunday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 237,668. More than 21,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
Sunday's new case number bumped the state's seven-day new case average up to 3,026. The latest state epidemiology report from Friday showed a 14.8% positivity rate in Oklahoma.
Friday night’s executive order report showed 1,664 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. The Health Department will not update hospitalization numbers again until Monday evening.
The state reported 22 additional deaths Sunday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,064.
County numbers
With 208 new cases Sunday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 15,540. Sunday is the third day in a row that the county has reported a new case total in the 200s.
The county reported an additional death on Sunday, though it did not appear to be in Norman or Moore. The Health Department has now reported 138 deaths and 13,298 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 67 new cases Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,359. More than 1,000 of Moore's total cases have been reported in the last three weeks alone. Moore has recorded 22 total COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
