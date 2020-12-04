NORMAN - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, citing a backlog of cases that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday.
With 4,827 additional cases reported Friday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is at 208,875.
Friday's backlog explains some of the low new case numbers reported this week. According to a statement from the Health Department, Oklahoma actually should have recorded about 3,000 new cases on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. Instead, the state reported 2,859, 1,707 and 4,827 new cases on each of those days, respectively.
With the backlogged case load Friday, the state's seven-day case average rose to 2,557.
Updated hospitalization numbers from Thursday evening show that statewide hospitalizations went down for the second day in a row, landing at 1,687 Thursday. The state does not provide city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
The state reported 24 additional deaths on Friday, bringing Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll to 1,860. None of Friday's deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
The Health Department's backlog created a massive new case load in Norman, Cleveland County and Moore.
Norman reported 246 new cases Friday, bringing the city case total to 7,123. The state has reported 6,023 recoveries and 73 deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 422 new COVID cases Friday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 13,814. The county has reported 11,670 recoveries and 131 deaths.
Moore reported 106 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,871. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,345 recoveries.
Friday's update to the state's risk assessment map again places Cleveland County at an Orange Level on the Health Department's map and an Orange Level 2 in the Health Department and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. According to the map update, Cleveland County recorded an average of 50.6 new cases daily during the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
