NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 420 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 35 new cases in Norman.
The Saturday update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 63,607.
The state's seven-day new case average dropped to about 798 cases Saturday. Friday evening's executive order report showed 472 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, down from 518 hospitalizations Thursday.
Oklahoma reported three additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 853. None of the latest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
With 35 new cases Saturday, Norman's case total rose to 2,313. The Department of Health has reported 1,712 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported 32 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 4,437. The Health Department has reported 66 deaths and 3,502 recoveries in the county.
Cleveland County is currently at an orange level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
