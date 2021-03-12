The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just over 400 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including just five in Norman.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 13,414. The state has reported 12,870 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s death toll stands at 144. The state will update local death numbers each Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at 13 cases. The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems show a continued decline in local COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported just 422 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 431,366.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average down to 544 from 614 on Thursday.
Friday's updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,486 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from 7,433 cumulative deaths reported Thursday.
The State Department of Health has recorded 4,701 deaths. The state’s numbers differ from the CDC’s because the CDC data is based on death certificates, while the state data is updated after deaths are investigated.
Thursday evening’s hospitalization numbers showed 268 current COVID hospitalizations in the state, unchanged from the 268 hospitalizations reported Wednesday.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 29,140.
The health department has reported 27,896 recoveries and 282 deaths in the county.
Moore reported 7 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,229. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
This Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again places the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 14.9 new cases per day in the county during the week of March 5-11. That average is up slightly from 12.1 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates
