NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 434 new COVID-19 cases, 26 of them in Norman, in its Monday update.
The state's cumulative case total reached 16,362 Monday. The state has reported 12,432 recoveries.
While new case numbers are usually relatively low at the beginning of the week due to a lag in reporting over the weekend, this Monday's new case number is the highest the state has ever recorded on a Monday.
The Health Department reported one additional COVID-19-related death Monday, bringing the state death toll to 399.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the city council will consider adopting a mask ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting. The proposed ordinance would require Norman residents to wear face coverings — whether masks, scarves or bandanas — in public service areas, public settings and places of public accommodation, and would expire Nov. 30.
As cases continue to spike in Oklahoma, experts have recommended that Oklahomans continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene and be cautious in situations where spread is possible. The case spike is due to increased positive test rates and community spread, not increased testing, health officials say.
State hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening in the state's first executive order report of the week.
The Health Department reported 26 new cases in Norman Monday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 567. The Health Department has reported 418 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The department's Monday updated shows 55 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,107 total COVID-19 cases and 827 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's latest executive order from Thursday evening showed 128 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. Nursing home numbers will be updated in Monday evening's executive order report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.