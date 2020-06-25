NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Thursday as the state's total jumped by another 438 cases.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 11,948.
In the last two weeks alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,000 new COVID cases in a spike officials say is tied to increased community spread, not higher testing rates.
The state's seven-day case average, which totals and averages new case numbers over seven-day periods to show trends in cases, went down on Thursday for the first time since June 8.
The Health Department also reported 8,144 total recoveries and three additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The state's death count is at 375; Cleveland County and Norman have not reported a death since June 9.
Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 277 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is up over Tuesday's 268 hospitalizations.
Cleveland County Health Department spokeswoman Sara King said that with the recent local spike in cases, the department recommends that residents be cautious with certain activities to reduce their risk of spreading the virus. The department's high-risk activities include going to bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities.
The state Health Department reported 20 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city case total to 375. The department has reported 254 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
After the University of Oklahoma announced a mandatory mask-wearing policy on all its campuses Thursday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript she is considering a similar option for Norman, but is seeking public input first.
“I think everything’s on the table for discussion, whatever we end up moving forward but I want to make sure it’s right for Norman. I had a meeting today with the business community," Clark said. "It’s not going to work if businesses won’t support it (indoor mask policy). We have a survey out right now to gauge the community. If 100% of Norman says they’re not going to wear masks, I don’t think it would be helpful to create such a policy. So, we’re trying to get data points and move forward in not only an effective and safe way, but one that people will embrace.”
According to the Health Department, 28 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 763 total COVID-19 cases, 541 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
As of Wednesday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Local nursing homes have not reported a change in case numbers or deaths since early in the month.
Wednesday's report showed that 199 of the state's then-372 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru test clinic at Sooner Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Thursday, June 25. Tests are free, available without appointment or insurance and available to anyone 18 or older (or 16 and up with parental consent).
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Transcript Staff Writer Mindy Wood contributed to this report.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
