NORMAN — After delaying its COVID-19 data release for more than five hours, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a massive jump in COVID cases Thursday afternoon.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew by 450 cases Thursday, putting the state's cumulative total at 9,354 cases. The Health Department did not release COVID numbers until after 4 p.m. Thursday, citing unspecified "technical difficulties" as the reason for the delay.
Thursday's report represents the state's largest single-day jump in cases to date. Previously, the record high for a single-day case increase was 259.
The state's seven-day case average, which shows trends in COVID-19 cases by averaging new cases reported across seven days, reached yet another record high Thursday.
While case totals are not as significant a data point as hospitalizations, Oklahoma's daily hospitalization number has also risen in the last week. Wednesday's executive order report showed 197 confirmed or suspected COVID-related hospitalizations (up from 153 at the same time last week).
The Health Department also reported 7,071 total recoveries Thursday.
The record case increases this week come as President Donald Trump plans to visit the state for a Saturday rally in Tulsa. State officials have cautioned rally participants to take precautions and get tested, but have not otherwise moved to restrict the large indoor gathering.
Dale Bratzler, an infectious diseases expert and OU's chief COVID officer, said this week that the recent spike in new cases is not due to increased testing, since the state reached its testing peak in mid-May. The jump in daily case numbers over the last week is due to an overall increase in positive tests and community spread, said Bratzler, who cautioned that Oklahomans should still be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding risky indoor settings.
The Health Department also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state's COVID-related death total to 366.
According to the Health Department, 29 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 605 total COVID-19 cases, 496 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Thursday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
The Health Department reported 19 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city case total to 289. Before Thursday, Norman had never seen a single day increase of more than eight cases.
The department has reported 231 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The state's latest executive order report from Wednesday evening showed no new cases in Norman nursing homes. Norman facilities have not reported a new case since early June, meaning almost all of the cases reported in Norman in the last two weeks have been outside of longterm care facilities.
As of Wednesday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Wednesday's report shows that 197 of the state's then-364 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
