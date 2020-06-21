NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record high increase in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and Norman on Sunday.
The state reported 478 new cases Sunday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 10,515. Sunday's report represents Oklahoma's highest single-day jump in cases to date.
The most recent executive order report showed 197 confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state as of Friday.
The Health Department also reported 7,531 total recoveries Sunday. In the last week, Oklahoma has reported more than 2,000 new COVID cases.
Health officials say the recent case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Friday's weekly report from the state epidemiologist showed a 140% increase in new cases during the week of June 12-18 over the week before.
"The threat of COVID still exists and we anticipate it to grow," the report reads. "It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, even for individuals without symptoms."
The Health Department reported one additional COVID-19-related death Sunday, bringing the state's COVID-related death total to 369.
The Health Department also reported 22 new cases in Norman Sunday, bringing the city case total to 328. The department has reported 235 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Norman is no longer meeting one of its reopening requirements, which requires that the city show a downward trajectory in its three-day rolling new case average.
Travis King, Norman's fire chief and emergency manager, said Friday that despite the recent spike in city case numbers, Norman's hospital capacity is still strong, and the city is not seeing a strain on the local healthcare system right now. The city also has adequate personal protective equipment stocks and contact tracing abilities, King said.
According to the Health Department, 37 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. Sunday's numbers are the highest single-day case jumps reported in Cleveland County and Norman to date.
The county now has 677 total COVID-19 cases, 506 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Saturday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
As of Friday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
