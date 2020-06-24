NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record-high increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state's total jumped by 482 cases.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 11,510.
Wednesday's numbers are now the highest single-day increase in case numbers to date. The state's seven-day case average, which totals and averages new case numbers over seven-day periods to show trends in cases, has climbed every day since June 8.
The Health Department also reported 8,144 total recoveries and one additional COVID-19-related death Wednesday. The state's death count is at 37; Cleveland County and Norman have not reported a death since June 9.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed 268 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number was up just one over Monday's 267 hospitalizations.
Health officials say the recent case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Experts say Oklahomans should wear protective masks and social distance, and that anyone who has recently attended a large gathering should seek testing.
Cleveland County Health Department spokeswoman Sara King told The Transcript that with the recent local spike in cases, the department is recommending that residents avoid certain activities to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. The department's activities to avoid include going to bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities.
The department reported 10 new cases in Norman Wednesday, bringing the city case total to 355. The department has reported 245 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
According to the Health Department, 24 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 735 total COVID-19 cases, 526 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
As of Tuesday's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Local nursing homes have not reported a new case since the end of May, and have not reported a new death since early June.
Tuesday's report showed that 199 of the state's then-371 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The Cleveland County Health Department will host a drive-thru test clinic at Sooner Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Tests will be free, available without appointment or insurance and available to anyone 18 or older (or 16 and up with parental consent).
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
