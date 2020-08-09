NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 486 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including 17 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 43,566, with 36,052 reported recoveries.
The Health Department reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, and the death toll stands at 603. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County.
Oklahoma's seven-day new case average is 763.
The state reported 27 new cases in Cleveland County Saturday, bringing the county case total to 2,994. The Health Department has reported 2,591 recoveries and 55 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
Sunday's 7 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,469. The state has recorded 1,283 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.