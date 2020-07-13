NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 510 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 16 in Norman on Monday.
As of Monday, the state has reported 20,745 total COVID-19 cases and 15,815 recoveries.
The state's seven-day case average reached another high Monday following a record-breaking week in case increases. The seven-day average takes new case totals from seven consecutive days and averages them to look at trends over time.
In the last week alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,000 new cases. For context, at the start of the pandemic it took Oklahoma more than seven weeks to amass 4,000 total COVID cases.
The recent spike in new cases is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. Experts are encouraging Oklahomans to continue to practice both social distancing and increased hygiene; multiple cities have now mandatory mask ordinances of some kind.
Oklahoma will report current hospitalizations in Monday evening's executive order report, the first of the week. As of Friday's executive order report, Oklahoma had 499 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations.
The Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the state death toll to 424. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 16 new cases in Norman Monday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 695. The city's COVID data dashboard showed that Norman had 140 active cases as of Sunday.
The Health Department has reported 553 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Monday's update showed 29 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,348 total COVID-19 cases and 1,068 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Friday evening, there have been 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. The state will update nursing home numbers in its Monday evening executive order report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.