The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-related death in Norman Tuesday as the city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases.
Norman has now reported 10,730 COVID-19 cases and 9,354 recoveries. The city has now recorded 93 COVID-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at exactly 118.
Norman Regional Health System released updated hospitalization numbers to The Transcript Monday, showing increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,210 new cases in the state Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 337,457. The state has reported 41,402 new cases in the new year alone.
The state reported 29 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,804. The state’s seven-day new case average rose Tuesday to another all-time high of 4,169.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Monday evening show 1,902 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from the 1,926 hospitalizations last reported on Friday.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 193 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 22,518. The health department has reported 19,426 recoveries in the county.
Tuesday's Norman death is one of four additional deaths reported in Cleveland County — the other three occurred in Moore. The county has now recorded 177 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 55 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,891. The three additional deaths reported Tuesday bring Moore's COVID-related death count to 31.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
