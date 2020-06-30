NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record-breaking jump in COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state's case total rose by 585 cases.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total stands at 13,757. The state has reported 10,085 recoveries.
Tuesday is by far the state's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases to date. The state's seven-day case average, which takes new case numbers over a seven-day period and averages them to show trends, reached a new high Tuesday as well.
Health officials say Oklahoma's recent COVID-19 spike is due to higher overall positive test rates and more community spread, not an increase in testing. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Lance Frye are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Tuesday, available for live streaming on Stitt's Facebook page.
The Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's COVID-related death toll to 387.
The state's latest executive order report Monday evening showed 315 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, down slightly from Friday's 329 hospitalizations.
Locally, Norman city leaders will hear a COVID-19 update at Tuesday night's virtual city council special session, set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Health Department's Monday update shows that six of the newest cases are in Norman, where the city case total is now at 437. The department has reported 311 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Tuesday's update shows that 13 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county has now reported 886 total COVID-19 cases, 645 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40. The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
Monday's executive order report showed the first shift in Norman nursing home cases since early June. Brookhaven Extensive Care reported one new case and one new recovery, bringing its totals from the last few months to 36 total cases, 30 total recoveries and six deaths.
Norman nursing homes have now reported 128 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Monday's report shows that 203 of the state's then-385 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
