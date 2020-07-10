NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 596 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 13 of them in Norman, in Friday's update.
The state's cumulative case total reached 19,092 Friday. Oklahoma has reported 14,648 recoveries.
Friday's new case total is the fourth-highest the state has ever reported. The other three highest single-day case jumps have all occurred this week.
State health experts and officials have tied the recent statewide spike in cases not just to increased testing, but to increased community spread and higher positive testing rates. Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson Sara King told The Transcript that the department is seeing an increase in cases coming from medium and large social events.
As of Thursday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 487 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. The number is up over last Thursday, when Oklahoma had 391 hospitalizations.
The Health Department reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 416. None of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, and none were in Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 13 new cases in Norman Friday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 637. The city's COVID data dashboard showed that Norman had 135 active cases as of Thursday.
The dashboard also shows current hospitalization numbers specific to Norman. The most recent numbers available are from Wednesday, when Norman reported nine current hospitalizations.
The numbers show that Norman reached an all-time high in hospitalization numbers last Saturday, when 15 people were hospitalized in connection with COVID-19. The city's hospitalization numbers are generally up over the last week — for about a month in late May and early June, Norman was showing just one to three COVID hospitalizations at a time.
The Health Department has reported 515 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The department's Friday update also shows 30 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,238 total COVID-19 cases and 999 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's Thursday executive order report showed one new COVID-19 case at Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care. The facility has now reported 40 total COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries and six deaths.
Brookhaven and the Norman Veterans Center are the only Norman facilities that have reported new cases in the last month.
The latest case brings Norman's nursing home COVID totals to 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Norman nursing homes have not reported a new COVID-19-related death since early June.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.