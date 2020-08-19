NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a single-day spike in local COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 36 new Norman cases and 90 new Cleveland County cases.
Statewide, the department reported 597 new cases Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 49,923. The state has reported 42,047 recoveries.
Oklahoma's seven-day new case average has been trending down over the last week, though the state is still reporting a 7.3% positive rate out of all recorded COVID-19 tests.
The local jump in cases comes after Norman reported a week of new case numbers in the single or low double digits. With 36 new cases Wednesday, Norman's three-day rolling new case average rose back to the level it was at two weeks ago.
Norman is now at 1,606 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 1,427 recoveries and 32 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported 90 new cases Wednesday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,336. The state has reported 2,881 recoveries and 61 deaths in the county.
As of Wednesday, the county is still in the yellow alert zone of the Health Department's color-coded risk system. The state releases an updated color-coded alert map every Friday.
The state reported 17 additional deaths Wednesday, four of which were identified in the last 24 hours. None of the deaths occurred in Cleveland County. The state's death toll now stands at 699.
As of Tuesday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 566 suspected and confirmed hospitalizations, down slightly from Monday's 568 hospitalizations.
Tuesday evening's report also showed 140 cumulative cases, 114 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
